Ex-Sugar Grove village president allegedly forged occupancy certificate for newly-built North Aurora house

SUGAR GROVE – Two felony forgery charges against the former Sugar Grove village president, who is now a current trustee, stemmed from the discovery of allegedly forged documents allowing residents to move into a newly built North Aurora house, according to police and court records.
Sean Michels, of the 700 block of Tudor Court, Sugar Grove, who had been village president for 22 years, was charged Tuesday after attending a Sugar Grove Village Board meeting, documents show.
Michels, who works for the company that built the home, was accused of making and delivering a forged occupancy certificate to a title company with the intent to defraud, records show. The two charges are Class 3 felonies, punishable by two to five years in prison and fines of up to $25,000, if convicted. The company that employs Michels was not accused of wrongdoing.
Michels was released on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond the following morning. He is to appear in court on Aug. 11, records show.
Michels did not return a voicemail message seeking comment. Court records do not show that he has an attorney.
When police spoke with Michels on July 18, he “denied all knowledge of the forged Certificate of Occupancy permit,” the report stated. An occupancy certificate is the verification that a property is up to housing and building codes. “Michels was not able to provide an explanation (as) to who would have sent the Certificate of Occupancy,” the report stated.
Community Development Director Nathan Darga and other building department employees said that on July 12, the owner of a newly built home in Moose Lake Estates asked the village about getting a permit to build a pool – but an occupancy certificate had not been issued for that house yet, according to a supplementary report.
The owner had been given an occupancy certificate, dated July 3, at the closing on July 7, the report stated.
“A Certificate of Occupancy was not issued by the Village due to multiple issues still found by inspectors,” the police report stated.
But Darga told police the builder could have requested a temporary occupancy certificate, which the village would have issued for the residents to move in, the report stated, because the house was not unsafe.
When Darga and other building officials reviewed the certificate provided by the homeowner, they determined it was forged in order to allow the move-in, the report stated.
Various clues showed it was a forged document, the report stated. The ZIP code format, the permit number and the lot number were all wrong and the date also was formatted incorrectly, the report stated.
The document was purported to have been signed by village building official Paul Zabel. But not only did he did not work a full day July 3 “and could not have signed the document,” the village issued no certificate of occupancies at all on that day, the report stated.
“It is believed that his signature (Paul Zabel’s) was copied and pasted onto the document and not formally signed,” the report stated.
North Aurora detectives received an email from the title company that had the attached certificate, the report stated.
The email address included the building company’s name, along with Sean Michels’ name in the email’s footer. It also showed the title company’s email to Michels, asking for the occupancy certificate, the report stated.
A title company employee told police that they dealt with Michels when working with permits, the report stated.
Officials at the builder told police that “Michels dealt with permits and no one else” from the company did. Company officials also told police that only Michels used the email address in question, the report stated.
According to real estate listings, homes in Moose Lakes Estates range in price from nearly $500,000 to nearly $770,000.
Sugar Grove Village President Jennifer Konen said she could not comment about Michels’ arrest.