Two new mural installations brighten downtown St. Charles

Two new murals have been installed in downtown St. Charles, titled “Meet Me at the Fox” and “Welcome to St. Charles.”

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, both murals allow for excellent photo opportunities, and they showcase colorful elements of St. Charles, while adding to the appeal of the downtown area.

“Meet Me at The Fox” can be found at 51 S. 1st St. and “Welcome to St. Charles” is located on the wall of the 1st St. parking garage facing the Mio Modo restaurant.

Mayor Lora Vitek poses with the new mural at 51 south 1st Street in downtown St. Charles. (Photo Provided By City of St. Charles)

Both murals feature bright graphics of the Fox River, greenery, popular outdoor activities including kayaking, biking and running, and characteristics of St. Charles like live music, the Paddlewheel Riverboats, dining and shopping, according to the release.

With the addition of these two murals, the St. Charles Business Alliance now has five pieces exhibited in downtown St. Charles. “You Made It!” can be found at 311 N. 2nd St., “Radiate Positivity” is at 7 S. 2nd Ave. and “You Look Good,” which was recently relocated to 16 S. Riverside Ave.

All five of St. Charles’ downtown murals were designed by New York-based artist Steffi Lynn. Lynn has created murals across the country for companies and brands that include Volkswagen, Instacart, Giphy and more.

In honor of the new additions, the St. Charles Business Alliance is hosting a giveaway on the Travel St. Charles App, where individuals can receive a mural-inspired water bottle. In order to be eligible, participants will need to complete the “Mural Challenge” on the app by “checking-in” to all five of Steffi Lynn’s mural locations.

Once completed, they will be able to pick up the water bottle from the St. Charles Municipal Building Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. This giveaway is available for a limited time. To learn more about the Travel St. Charles app and how to download, visit stcalliance.org/travelstcharlesapp.

St. Charles Business Alliance Executive Director Jenna Sawicki said in the release that she hopes residents and guests will stop by to see the murals for themselves.

“These murals add so much beauty and vibrancy to St. Charles and help celebrate many of the wonderful aspects of this city,” Sawicki said in the release. “We are excited to see all of the wonderful photos that will be shared with these murals as the backdrop.”

For more information on the new murals, visit stcalliance.org/murals. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.