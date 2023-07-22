Elburn police reports: July 8, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Elburn Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Cole R. Hookham, 24, of the 300 block of Brittany Court, Geneva, was charged July 8 with driving under the influence and driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%. Hookham’s blood alcohol was measured at 0.124%.

• Sydney T. Ayala, 20, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Elburn, was charged July 8, with fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, driving an uninsured vehicle, unlawful transportation of alcohol by driver, disobeying a traffic control device and reckless driving.

• Travis L. Perkins, 41, of the 200 block of Lincolnway Avenue, North Aurora, was charged July 17 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, unlawful transportation of alcohol by a driver and expired registration at 12:24 a.m. on South Main Street and Hughes Road.