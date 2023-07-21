St. Charles American Legion Post sponsors local student to attend Illinois Premier Boys State

A St. Charles resident and Marmion Academy student attended Illinois Premier Boys State, which was sponsored by American Legion Post 342 in St. Charles.

According to a news release, Nathan Acosta and other participants learned the rights, privileges and responsibilities of citizenship. Fictional parties are assigned to the participants, and the hands-on political and governmental elements of the program center around creating and facilitating city, county and state governments.

Boys State activities include various levels of legislative sessions, political party caucuses, four different election cycles, general assemblies, band concerts, law enforcement presentations, recreational programs and more.

American Legion Post and their Auxiliary Post sponsor both young men and women who have completed their junior year and are entering their senior year of high school. The young women attend Illinois Girls State. The programs mirror each other, and are held for consecutive weeks during June at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston.

For more information about the program, stop in at the St. Charles Veterans Center, 311 N. 2nd St., Unit 109, St. Charles, on Wednesday or Saturday mornings from 9 to 11 a.m.