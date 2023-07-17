Jewelry, cash taken in Batavia residential burglary

BATAVIA – Jewelry and money were reported stolen in a home burglary this weekend in the 1400 block of Harvell Drive, Batavia, police announced in a news release.

The burglary occurred between 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and 10:30 a.m. on Sunday when no one was home. Police suspect entry was forced through a rear door, the release stated.

On Sunday, a neighbor on the same street reported people walking through their yard Saturday night and provided police with surveillance video to review, the release stated.

Area residents are asked to check their exterior surveillance footage from the weekend.

The investigation is on-going and there are no criminal charges at this time.

Anyone having information is asked to call the Batavia Police Investigations Division at 630-454-2500.