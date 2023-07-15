St. Charles police release July 4 traffic grant numbers

The St. Charles Police Department conducted additional traffic enforcement during the week preceding Independence Day and on the day itself.

These extra patrols were held in conjunction with the nationwide “Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement effort, according to a news release from the department.

The St. Charles Police joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois with their effort. This included working alongside the Kane County States Attorney’s Office which was holding a “no refusal” weekend.

Around the holiday, officers:

Arrested one driver for DUI alcohol.

Issued 13 speeding citations.

Issued one citation for distracted driving.

Arrested one driver for driving while license suspended.

Issued a combined 16 other citations and/or warnings for various other violations.

The “Click It or Ticket/Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization was made possible with federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation, according to the release.