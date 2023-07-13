Elgin man’s doorbell camera captures possible funnel cloud in his front yard

As two tornadoes tore through Kane County on Wednesday, one Elgin family’s doorbell camera captured what appeared to be a funnel cloud moving through the front yard.

Chris Erickson said he thinks it was one of the tornadoes that went right through his front yard, located near Hogan Hill and Santa Fe Trail.

The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Elgin, one tornado ranked EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph and the other EF-0 with maximum wind speeds of 85 mph, National Weather Service meteorologist Zachary Yack said.

The EF-1 started just east of Route 47 near Elgin Township and traveled east, ending near the railroad tracks by Route 20 and the Villa Olivia golf course, Yack said. The EF-0 began near McDonald Road in Elgin and ended near Hopps Road.

Erickson was out in his front yard checking his gutters just a few minutes before the funnel cloud swept across his lawn. He had all but disregarded the warning alert on his phone, when the rain stopped and he got an eerie feeling.

Video: Possible funnel cloud travels through Elgin A possible funnel cloud was captured the evening of Wednesday, July 12, 2023, on the Nest camera of a home off Bowes Road in Elgin. (Video provided by Chris Erickson)

“I’m usually the Midwestern dad who’s standing in the garage watching the storm,” Erickson said. “I really didn’t think anything of it.”

The rain stopped, it got quiet, and he could hear something coming towards him, so he closed his garage door and got down to the basement with his family, he said.

[ 4 tornadoes confirmed, as many as 12 possible across northern Illinois: National Weather Service ]

He said he was inside for less than four minutes, during which he could hear debris hitting the house before returning to silence.

When he came back outside, about five minutes later, he said he found their street littered with branches and debris from roofs.

Erickson said he grabbed his chainsaw and got to work helping his neighbors and local emergency responders who were out cleaning up the aftermath.

It wasn’t until it got dark and they stopped working that he thought to check the footage from the doorbell camera. He said his family was amazed when they saw how close it was to their house.

“I’ve never seen so many people in my neighborhood outside. I got to see so many people I haven’t talked to in years,” Erickson said. “It was kind of nice to go out and meet and help some people.”

Erickson said his family was lucky as their only property damage was the uprooting of some shrubbery. One of his neighbors lost a section of their roof and another’s garage door was caved in.

After the storm, he rode around his neighborhood in his utility task vehicle, helping out neighbors with damage. He said many of the roofs in the area were damaged, and neighboring streets had several cars damaged by branches.

“It was an interesting experience,” Erickson said. “It made me feel good to help people out, at least.”