Fox Valley Special Recreation Association to host annual ‘Day in the Park’ inclusive play date

Fox Valley Special Recreation Association will host the 25th annual Day in the Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles.

This “Inclusive Day of Play” is an opportunity for individuals with and without disabilities to celebrate what makes everyone unique, according to a news release.

The initial Day in the Park event, called “FVSRA All Camp Special Event” started in 1999 with 150 campers to celebrate National Therapeutic Recreation Week and enhance public awareness of therapeutic recreation programs. This year, it is anticipated that 1,000 campers with and without disabilities will come from around the Fox Valley region, according to the release.

Campers attending are from the FVSRA Summer Day Camp and member agency day camps including St Charles, Geneva, Batavia, Fox Valley, Sugar Grove and Oswegoland Park Districts and village of South Elgin Parks and Recreation Department.

Activities will include a bounce house, obstacle course, slides, games, train, mini-games, live magic and illusion show, treats and more. For those campers who need a quiet sensory space, SootheSpace ( soothespace.org ) will be onsite to provide a safe sensory oasis, according to the release.