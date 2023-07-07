July 07, 2023
Batavia police to use drones at Windmill City Festival

By Shaw Local News Network
Windmill City Festival, Batavia’s largest summer event, returns July 7-9. According to a news release, the festival will include a carnival on Houston Street, along with food and beverages, live music, competitions, games and activities for all ages. The festival will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9.

The Batavia Police Department will be using drones at this weekend’s Windmill City Festival in downtown Batavia.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, the drones, which will not be recording the event, will be used Friday night through Sunday, July 9. They will be operated by a certified drone pilot for public safety at the event.

The Batavia Police Department requests attendees to immediately report any suspicious persons or activity by calling 911.

