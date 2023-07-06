St. Charles townhome fire leaves two firefighters injured and $700,000 in damages

Two St. Charles firefighters were injured in a townhouse fire on Wednesday.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Fire Department, firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 100 block of Birch Lane at 7 p.m. July 5.

The fire, believed to have been caused by lightening, also resulted in two severely damaged townhomes with an estimated $700,000 or more in damages, the release stated.

According to the release, the first responders arrived on scene four minutes after receiving the call and reported heavy smoke and flames from the attic area at the east end of the building. The other townhomes had been evacuated prior to arrival of the fire department.

Fire Chief Scott Swanson said both firefighters were transported to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital and released later that night.

According to the release, the report of the fire was delayed as the resident was not home at the time of the fire. The fire had spread by the time it was discovered by neighbors.

The St. Charles Fire Department was assisted by the St. Charles Police Department and fire departments from Geneva, Batavia, Elburn, West Chicago, South Elgin, North Aurora, Fermi Lab, Burlington, Bartlett and Elgin.