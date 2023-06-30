Kane County Chronicle Male Athlete of the Year: St. Charles North’s Drew Surges starred in football, wrestling

ST. CHARLES – Four words is perhaps all that’s needed to know about St. Charles North graduate Drew Surges when he stepped between the lines on any surface he competed on.
“He is so fearless,” St. Charles North football coach Rob Pomazak said of his all-state player. “He just doesn’t have an ounce of fear in his body. Even I would be cautious of trying something I haven’t done, and he just attacks things with zero fear.”
Surges’ individual football stats from the North Stars’ Class 7A quarterfinal run paint an extraordinary picture on the surface. He rushed for 888 yards on 179 carries, averaged 74 rushing yards a game and had 638 receiving yards on 42 catches.
Defensively, Surges had a team-high 96 tackles, six for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Surges was named the DuKane Conference Offensive Player of the Year and was a finalist for Conference Defensive Player of the Year.
Surges then followed up his fantastic football season with an eighth place finish at the IHSA individual state wrestling finals at 195 pounds. He also won DuKane Conference, regional and sectional titles.
Considering his overall senior year athletic resume and accomplishments, Surges is the 2022-23 Kane County Chronicle Male Athlete of the Year.
“I think that’s what really separates him and what gave us all the confidence in the world to ride his coattails through some of those tougher games,” Pomazak said. “Because he’s just that kid who’ll say ‘We’ll get it done, coach’ and you believe him. It was easy. The question was never there because you just trusted him so much.”
Surges, who is now a freshman at Iowa State as a preferred walk-on in the football program, is personally most proud of his leadership demonstrated as a building block for the North Stars.
“[I] definitely lead by example,” Surges said. “Just not skipping a rep, running to the ball [at the conclusion of] a play [and] in practice, giving it my all and doing the extra. Just really wanted to lead by example and show the guys what it takes to reach that next level.”
The North Stars emerged from the gauntlet of the DuKane Conference with an unblemished 7-0 record. The achievement was immortalized in part by a play that won’t be forgotten by many for a long time.
Trailing 14-10 with 5:57 left in the fourth quarter of St. Charles North’s eventual 32-31 double overtime victory over Batavia to clinch the DuKane Conference title, Surges broke seven tackles beelining for the end zone after a quick dump-off pass from Will Vaske.
Vaske, who was sandwiched on the play, eventually became his lead-blocker for a touchdown. Surges then scored the game-winning two-point conversion in double overtime for the emotional win.
“It was a long time coming for that [team victory],” Surges said. “We worked for that goal throughout the summer, the offseason before. We always knew what it was going to come down to and the guys really just rallied. That game – the feeling after – is one [I’ll never forget].”
“With Drew, it all comes down to his love of competition,” Pomazak said. “I think he’s one of those individuals who just will compete at anything they do. I think he was our Wellness Student of the Year as well. For PE, he just brings an extraordinary level of competitive nature to anything he does, and I think that it shows in the sports that he plays.”