Batavia police report purse stolen from apartment while woman slept

BATAVIA – Two apartments in a Batavia retirement community were reported burglarized on Wednesday, police said in a news release.

The burglaries occurred between 10:15 p.m. Monday to shortly before midnight on Tuesday at Windmill Manor Senior Living, 2400 Hawks Drive, Batavia, Detective Sgt. Gary La Barbera said.

The facility provided surveillance video depicting a woman wearing a black top and black pants who had gained unauthorized access to at least two units in the building, according to the release.

It is believed that the suspect entered one unit while the resident was sleeping and stole her purse, while the other unit was vacant, and nothing is believed to have been taken.

There were no signs of forced entry to either apartment.

“We are not 100% certain whether the door was locked or not,” La Barbera said of the apartment where the woman slept. “There were no signs that it was forced open.”

An image from a surveillance video at Windmill Manor Senior Living, 2400 Hawks Drive, Batavia, showing a burglary suspect. Two apartments were burglarized Monday night. Anyone who knows the identity of the suspect is asked to Batavia police at 630-454-2500. (Photo provided by Batavia Police)

One surveillance video images shows the suspect carrying a pink purse belonging to the resident.

La Barbera said he believed the purse was near the front door of the apartment and that it contained credit cards and other items women normally carry in a purse.

Police believe the suspect forced entry into an office in the building, causing minor damage, but “We are not certain of the point of entry,” La Barbera said.

Police are releasing two surveillance images of the suspect on their Facebook page in the hope of getting identification and some leads as to the suspect.

Anyone knowing the identity of the suspect or who has information about this case is asked to call Batavia police at 630-454-2500.

Residents are asked to call 911 to report any suspicious activity seen in their neighborhoods and they are reminded to lock entry doors to their apartments, including exterior patio doors.