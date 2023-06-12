St. Charles school district to vote tonight on plans to address overcrowding in buildings

Faced with overcrowding in its schools, the St. Charles School District 303 Board is set to repurpose elementary and early childhood buildings, but how they will be reorganized will be decided at tonight’s meeting.

Superintendent Paul Gordon said previously that beginning in the 2024-25 school year, Fox Ridge Early Childhood Center likely will become an elementary school and Lincoln Elementary School will be repurposed.

The district is deciding where to relocate early childhood programs and staff offices, as well as what to do with the Haines Center.

The Haines Center houses Compass Academy, the Transition Program, staff offices and park district programming.

School board members continued discussion on the Facilities Master Plan at their May 25 meeting, where staff laid out the options proposed by administration for the board to consider before a final vote.

Conversations about the possible changes started at the April 10 board meeting after the board established the district’s minimum space standards.

The district’s minimum space standards for elementary schools require each building to have at least 21 classrooms – 18 core classrooms, two elective classrooms and one repurposed classroom.

Gordon said the minimum standards were set to ensure equitable learning, and Lincoln Elementary meets very few of those standards, having only 12 classrooms.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Justin Attaway presented a cost analysis related to the elementary standards at the May 25 meeting. The analysis showed Lincoln Elementary costs the district almost $15,000 per full-time student annually, compared with less than $10,000 per student at Ferson Creek Elementary.

The board was presented with five options at the May 25 meeting and, after discussion, consolidated to three options:

Option 1:

D-303 would construct a new early childhood center at a district-owned property near the southwest corner of Silver Glen and Randall Road.

Haines Center programming would not be changed.

The estimated total cost for this option is $22.2 million.

Option 2:

D-303 would relocate Transition Programming and staff offices to Lincoln Elementary.

Lincoln Elementary would require renovations including constructing offices, classrooms and installing a new elevator.

Early childhood would be relocated to the Haines Center and Compass Academy would remain there.

The Haines Center would require renovations and construction of early childhood classrooms.

The gym at the Haines Center would remain available for public use.

The estimated total cost for this option is $15 million.

Option 3:

D-303 would relocate Compass Academy and staff offices to Lincoln Elementary.

Lincoln Elementary would need significant renovations to accommodate Compass Academy, as well as the construction of office space and installation of a new elevator.

Early childhood would be relocated to the Haines Center and Transition Programming would remain there.

Renovations would be required at the Haines Center to accommodate early childhood learning.

The gym at the Haines Center would remain available for public use.

The estimated total cost for this option is $16.5 million. (Staff believes Lincoln Elementary would require significant electrical upgrades to power equipment from Compass Academy).

In all of the options presented, Fox Ridge would be repurposed as an elementary school.

At the request of board members, staff also is considering additional options, including the construction of an Early Childhood Center that also could house administration, looking at purchasing options within the community for administrative office space and expanding the existing administration building to accommodate more space for staff.

Staff also presented funding models for the changes at the May 25 meeting, which would use the district’s fund balance, long-term debt or a combination of both.

Chief Communications Officer Scott Harvey said June 5 that administration will recommend one building scenario and one funding model for the board to consider for approval at tonight’s meeting.

If facility changes are approved, construction contracts are expected to go out for bid in September. Construction would begin next summer and be completed before the school year begins in the fall of 2024.

There will be no change in the number of elementary schools in the district, but Executive Director of Elementary Education Jarrod Buxton said previously that staff may be reassigned to different buildings.

Boundary changes to the district’s enrollment zones are the next step in the master plan. The school board will begin reviewing the zone changes this fall, which Buxton said will be necessary to ensure the correct number of students is in each building.

All facility and boundary changes would go into effect at the start of the 2024-25 school year.