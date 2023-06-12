Batavia officials, residents continue discussion on city’s plan to address deteriorating Fox River dam, Depot Pond

The Batavia City Council and Batavia Park Board came together to once again debate the “Batavia Riverfront Master Plan” at the June 6 Committee of the Whole meeting. Residents also provided feedback at the meeting.

The conceptual plan, created by Hitchcock Design Group, was presented by the group’s representatives at the meeting.

The plan has five different concept options for the Fox River, which currently has a deteriorating dam in Batavia, as well as the Depot Pond. However, just two of them, Concepts A and B, were the main topics of discussion at the meeting.

Park Board President Pat Callahan spoke at the meeting about the importance of preserving Depot Pond, no matter which plan is selected.

“The park board has maintained its position that the Depot Pond is an extraordinary asset to this community,” Callahan said. “It is the number one park used by 90% of the residents in the park district. And that has been consistent for the past 10 years.”

Concept A would remove the dam.

According to Lacey Lawrence, senior associate of Hitchcock Design Group, to maintain Depot Pond, an earthen berm would be installed to isolate the pond from the river.

She added that would improve water passage safety for fish and watercraft passage. She also noted that water quality improves.

“Because the dam is removed there’s not an impoundment, so sediments and nutrients are free to flow through the system as well as reduces a kind of temperature variation of water with increased depth,” Lawrence said.

Concept A also would make pumping necessary.

Callahan said that he had always had a question concerning pumping, with it being mechanical in nature, not knowing how much water would be refreshed and questioning if the water would be stagnant.

Park Board Vice President John Tilmon questioned if having a pump would be sustainable for the pond.

“You’re filling up that six feet of water on a constant basis so that it’s not a stagnant amount of water,” Tilmon said. “You have to keep it moving.”

Lawrence explained the reasoning for using pumps.

“The pumping intent was to replace what would be lost from natural evaporation and potentially ground water seep if that occurs,” Lawrence said.

Tilmon wondered what sound water pumping could make—whether it be a low hum or rumble.

Lawrence said she could not address the sound.

Alderman Christopher Solfa expressed his pump assumptions.

“I’m assuming they’re not offering us an option that after 20 years it’s going to no longer be any good,” Solfa said. “And I’m also assuming they’re offering us an option where it’s not going to sound like the Hoover Dam when the pump is going. I’m pretty sure you’re probably not even going to know it exists.”

Some residents expressed concerns about the mechanical pumping not working.

“The debris that’s in the river—trees, the leaves, twigs are going to get caught in those pumps,” said Nancy Bell, a Batavia resident. “And that’s going to have to be constantly fixed.”

As for Concept B, there would be a dam modification that would have upstream impoundment, new rock weirs and no pumping required.

Alderman Abby Beck spoke about the stepped system, which she said is not as good as a “free flowing river.” She said that sediment and debris would build up at top of the first northern weir, which would lead to sediment decay and sediment goes to the bottom.

“It’s going to smother all of the fish—like the spawning habitat,” Beck said. “It’s at the bottom of the river.”

Eventually, oxygen, she said, could get sucked out of the river.

“So, the dissolved oxygen levels go down,” Beck said. “The fish and the bugs—they all need that to survive. You don’t have fish and bugs, you don’t have the birds, you don’t have the butterflies, you don’t have the things that are feasting on those things. So the whole system kind of breaks down a little bit.”

Most of the aldermen preferred Concept A, while most of the park board members preferred Concept B.

Callahan said that Option B would enhance the river’s health.

“Aeration of water, a passage of fish—I think there’s value in a naturalized impoundment for maintaining Depot Pond as we know it today—knowing the fluctuations of the river,” Callahan said.

A variety of amenities that could be added to the project range from a hammock station, zipline course, swing benches, kayak/canoe launch, fitness station, dog park, pedestrian bridge, bike trail, art plaza, playground and splash fountain.

“We all want to see more engagement with the river, for sure,” said Laura Newman, Batavia city administrator.

Lawrence said that Concept A could cost a homeowner with a home priced around $300,000 about $20 a year, whereas Concept B would cost that same homeowner $67 a year.

Eric Ashby, a Batavia resident, is in favor of more amenities and spending the money for it.

“It’s not very much to each resident,” Ashby said. “And we really would like to see you do quite a lot with that little bit of money to enhance the downtown, make us grow, make us a more attractive place to live.”

Jean Vincent, a Batavia resident, advocated for preserving as much nature as possible.

“Don’t we want to be a town that is for our environment and for the beauty of our town verses creating a bunch of ziplines and trying to be like Geneva or St. Charles?” Vincent asked.

The full City Council is expected to vote a concept later this summer. The matter is expected to be on the June 27 City Council meeting agenda.