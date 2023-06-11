St. Charles breweries partner to launch beer to benefit Lazarus House

ST. CHARLES – The STC Six, a collaboration of local breweries, is launching their second-annual collaborative beer and inviting the community to enjoy the first tastes of the brew while supporting the Lazarus House at a launch party June 14.

The STC Six is a collaboration of all six St. Charles Breweries: 93 Octane Brewery, Alter Brewing + Kitchen, Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium, D&G Brewing, Pollyanna Brewing & Distilling and Riverlands Brewing.

The launch party will start at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at D&G Brewing at 303 N. 4th St., St. Charles.

This year, the STC Six came together to craft a Summer Pale Ale. $1 from every sale of the Summer Pale Ale will go to the Lazarus House, a Kane County homeless shelter and community relief organization.

The Summer Pale Ale is described as a light-bodied beer with notes of grapefruit, floral aromas and lemon zest from Centennial and Lemondrop hops. The perfect beer for warm weather, and best enjoyed on a patio soaking up sunlight, according to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance.

Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. is making handcrafted soap that contains the Summer Pale Ale, which will also benefit the Lazarus House.

“The brewery community in St. Charles is exceptional, and it really shows the generosity and kindness of each of these establishments through the STC Six collaboration,” Broken Brix Fermentation Emporium Owner Ed Seaman said in the release. “It’s a great feeling to be able to do what we love: create craft beverages and to have that positively impact the community with contributions to Lazarus House.”

