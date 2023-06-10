Batavia Sidecar Supper Club hosts third annual Queer Prom

Batavia’s Sidecar Supper Club played host for the third time to Queer Prom on Friday night, which was organized by local LGBTQ+ activist Annie Hex.

The event is a prom “do-over” for people over age 21 who didn’t feel comfortable attending their own high school proms as a member of the as LGBTQ+ community, according to an email from Batavia Alderman Dan Chanzit, who is openly gay.

This year’s prom theme was “Candyland,” and featured music, dancing and performance art.

Sidecar Supper Club owner Melissa Manno said the event has been a success every year, and this year all 100 tickets sold out in one day.

“It’s a safe, special and beautiful event,” she said.

Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden hosted the third annual Queer Prom Friday June 9, 2023. (David Petesch)

Hex has hosted several events to support the local queer community in recent years.

She said she started this event because many queer people don’t feel safe coming out when they’re in high school. She wanted to create a community space where LGBTQ+ people could have their second “coming-of-age for their high school prom.”

“I wanted to ‘queer’ my favorite parts of high school,” said Hex, a Batavia High School graduate. “The event has gotten bigger and better each year, and the community support has been amazing.”

The event brought queer nightlife to Batavia on Friday, which Manno and Hex said doesn’t really exist otherwise.

LGBTQ art was sold on the street at Sidecar Supper Club and Beer Garden during the Queer Prom event Friday June 9, 2023 in downtown Batavia. (David Petesch)

Hex said she was motivated to start hosting events for the LGBTQ+ community by the political climate of the country. She said making a safe space for the queer community is important.

In recent years, Hex said she has made efforts to make the prom safer. Sidecar Supper Club is a good location for the prom because it is hidden and outdoors, according to Hex.