Batavia Park District to host open house to gather public feedback for new community center

The Batavia Park District will host a drop-in community engagement open house from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Hall Quarry Beach to solicit input on amenities and programming ideas for a new community center at 150 Houston St.

According to a news release, park district staff will have a booth outside admissions at the south gate of the Quarry where residents may view plans for the community center and fill out suggestion cards on what types of programs or amenities they’d like to see.

“We are seeking public feedback for programming ideas for the new facility that will improve social, mental, physical and emotional health,” Batavia Park District Executive Director Allison Niemela said in the release. “This is an exciting time for the park district and its residents. Our goal is to have future programming plans that will address the changing needs and trends of the community, benefitting residents of all ages.”

The Patrick J. Callahan Community Center is set to open in 2027. Bought by the park district in 2021, the 12,940 square-foot office building will be completely renovated to make it fully accessible to residents with 8,480 square feet dedicated to public recreational programming. The remaining 4,460 square feet will include Batavia Park District administrative offices and Batavia Depot Museum exhibits, offices and maker spaces, according to the release.

The community center is adjacent to the Batavia Riverwalk, a paddleboat launch, bathrooms, a boardwalk and a playground. Situated between two bike trails and Routes 31 and 25, it is easily accessible by car and bike.

Adding a community center will help the park district meet the community’s needs for indoor recreation spaces for children, teens and adults in a variety of programming areas, Niemela said in the release.

In March, the Batavia Park Board voted to name the new community center the “Patrick J. Callahan Community Center” in honor of Board President Patrick Callahan who has served on the Park Board for 25 years, according to the release.

