Batavia police reports for: May 24-26, 2023

Information in Police Reports is obtained from the Batavia Police Department. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

• Timothy R. Konecny, 31, of the 500 block of Maves Drive, Batavia, was charged May 25 with driving under the influence, driving with a blood alcohol content greater than 0.08%, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

• A resident of Batavia Apartments, 1259 E. Wilson St., Batavia, reported May 25 that he paid for pizza delivery with a $50-dollar bill through Door Dash. The driver said he’d be back with $22 in change, but did not return.

• David M. Narup, 54, of the 1700 block of Carr Court, Batavia, was charged May 26 with driving under the influence, driving under the influence of an intoxicating compound and improper parking on the roadway.

• Michael S. Savas, 48, of the 1300 block of Green Pheasant Lane, Batavia, was arrested May 24 on Batavia warrants on two separate charges of violating stalking/no contact orders.

• Batavia Liquor & Tobacco, 1804 Mill St., Batavia, reported May 24 the theft of nine bottles of liquor: four bottles each of Don Julio Anejo, Don Julio 70 and one bottle of Casamigos. No values were available for them.