Geneva raises rainbow Pride Flag

GENEVA – City officials and supporters raised the rainbow Pride Flag was on June 1 in front of Geneva City Hall.

Geneva Mayor Kevin Burns proclaimed June as Pride Month in the city May 15, and the City Council voted to approve it.

The proclamation states that the city recognizes that June is Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual – LGBTQUIA+ Pride Month, observed with a flag-raising ceremony.

“The rainbow flag is widely recognized as a symbol of pride, inclusion and support for social movements that advocate for LGBTQUIA+ people in society … and LGBTQUIA+ individuals have had immeasurable impact to the cultural civic and economic successes of our country,” according to the proclamation.

The rainbow Pride Flag was raised Thursday in Geneva in recognition of June as Pride Month in the city. (Photo provided by Mayor Kevin Burns)

It also states that while society at large increasingly supports LGBTQUIA+ equality, “it is essential to acknowledge that the need for education and awareness remains vital to end discrimination and prejudice.”

The city of Geneva, therefore, is committed to supporting LGBTQUIA+ equality.

“This nation was founded on the principle that every individual has infinite dignity and worth and the city of Geneva calls upon the people of this municipality to embrace this principle and work to eliminate prejudice everywhere it exists,” according to the proclamation.