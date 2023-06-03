Cause of St. Charles house fire still under investigation

No one was injured in a house fire in St. Charles on Thursday.

According to a news release, the St. Charles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in a single-family home on the 100 block of Thornhill Farm Lane at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

According to the release, the first unit arrived on scene six minutes later and reported an active fire and arching at the electric panel in the basement of the home.

The fire had extended up the siding on the rear of the house, and partially into the first level. The house was searched and all occupants were safe outside.

Damage to property and contents is estimated at $50,000. The homeowner discovered the fire at the electric panel, called 911 and evacuated the home prior to arrival of the St. Charles Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.