St. Charles school district set to approve new strategic plan

St. Charles School District 303 is offering more details about the most recent draft of their five-year strategic plan, which outlines the district’s core values, strategic priorities and success indicators for students.

According to a news release, the plan will guide the district’s long-term priorities, resources and intended outcomes in order to drive student success. The district has been working on the plan since September.

The school board will consider formally adopting the plan at its next meeting on June 12. It would go into effect in the 2023-24 school year.

According to the plan, the district’s core values are belonging, perseverance and achievement, and its strategic priorities are fostering effective collaboration, instructional coherence and a culture of dignity.

The plan outlines success indicators for students in every grade level across the district, according to the release.

For students in early childhood through fifth grade, success indicators include attendance of 95% or higher, two or fewer disciplinary referrals and proficiency in math and literacy. Students’ proficiency levels will be determined by common formative and state assessments, according to the release.

Middle and high school students’ success indicators are the same for attendance and disciplinary referrals, but include having a grade average of B or better.

High school students also have a success indicator of one or more AP, dual or industry credits and an SAT score of 1080 or higher.

“The purpose of success indicators is to measure and monitor the health of the district. To understand the level of success for each grade level group, the district would periodically assess the percentage of students who meet all indicators,” District 303 communications officer Scott Harvey said in an email.

The Strategic Plan Development committee is made up of nearly 20 individuals, including two board members, two students, district administrators and certified and classified staff members, according to the release.

“I want to express my appreciation to the committee for its thoughtful deliberation on this plan, which has always been done with the best interest of students at the forefront,” Superintendent Paul Gordon said in the release. “We’re already seeing the value of this plan in our considerations of key initiatives. Keep in mind this is a five-year plan, and in order to realize this plan’s full potential, District 303 will be methodical in its complete implementation.”

The draft plan can be viewed on the district’s website, and community feedback can be submitted in a survey through June 7.