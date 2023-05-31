St. Charles school board to vote on cafeteria lunch price hike at next meeting

ST. CHARLES – St. Charles School District 303 students and faculty may be paying more for lunches in the school cafeterias next year.

The school board is set to increase the price of school lunches for the 2023-2024 school year after continuing discussions last week at the Business Services Committee meeting. The board will vote on the measure at its next meeting on June 12.

The school district’s food service vendors, Organic Life and Quest, are raising the prices on a la carte items served in the cafeterias. Both vendors said the increase is due to rising costs from food suppliers.

The increase was introduced and discussed first during an April 24 Business Services Committee meeting. At the May 25 meeting, the committee did not ask further questions about the increase, but reached consensus to bring the item back for a vote.

Organic Life, District 303′s K-8 food service vendor, is proposing price increases ranging from $0.10 to $0.75, a 4% total increase. Quest provides the high school cafeterias’ food and is requesting price increases ranging from $0.05 to $0.40.

Proposed pricing changes in St. Charles School District 303 for the 2023-2024 school year. (Photo Provided by St. Charles School District 303)

If the new prices are approved, high school lunches would see the biggest increase. Through the Quest lunch program, Quest covers all costs, supplies the food and collects all the profits, then pays the district a 7.5% commission on sales.

This is the final year of the Organic Life contract, and this fall, the district will begin soliciting proposals from alternative meal service vendors for K-8 for the 2024-2025 school year.

The district also provides free or reduced priced lunches to K-8 students from low income households, through the child nutrition program, run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.