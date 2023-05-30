St. Charles Fine Art Show winners announced

Ten exhibitors at the 25th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show are named as winners in various categories, including Best of Show winner Ali Hasmut for oil painting. The show took place Saturday and Sunday in downtown St. Charles.
According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, the awards recognize the artist’s originality, technique, execution, expression and overall impression of the art. The Best of Show Award was presented by St. Charles Mayor Lora Vitek, along with representatives from St. Charles Bank & Trust.
The award winners include:
Best of Show:
Ali Hasmut – Oil Painting
Awards of Excellence:
Aaron Sault – Jewelry
Laurie Pollpeter Eskenazi – Clay/Ceramics
Peggy Schuning – Mixed Media
Scott Garrelts – Glass
Skeeter Aschinger – Sculpture
Rahmon Olugunna – Oil Painting
Judges Awards:
Jack Kraig – Photography
Karri Jamison – Acrylic Painting
Wayne Gao & Michelle Chang – Mixed Media
To find more information on the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show and to view the list of award winners, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com. For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.