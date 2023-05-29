Plimsoll in Batavia celebrates anniversary with ribbon cutting

Batavia Chamber of Commerce member Plimsoll celebrated one year of operation at its 525 N. River St. location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday, May 23.

Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration, alongside team members Ben Wydra, Ben Geier, Lauren Purdy and Todd Geier.

Plimsoll is a multi-disciplinary studio specializing in design, technical and video solutions. Members of the small team have worked together for more than 15 years. Design capabilities include identity and branding, print and digital communications and custom illustration. The studio offers website design along with mobile and custom application development, as well as a full range of video capabilities.

More information about Plimsoll studio with examples of its work can be found by visiting plimsollstudio.com.