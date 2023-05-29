Multi-lane closure on North Randall Road near Rt. 64 in St. Charles begins next week

Northbound traffic on Randall Road will be reduced to a single lane near the intersection of W. Main Street/Route 64 and Randall Road for work on a St. Charles water system improvement project, according to a news release from the city of St. Charles.

Construction is scheduled to begin the week of June 5 and will continue through June 16, weather permitting. Access to local business will remain open.

Drivers should expect delays while traveling through the work areas and should add additional time to their commutes. Drivers are asked to reduce their speed, watch for construction workers and vehicles entering or leaving the site, obey flaggers and comply with traffic control devices within the work zone. Those traveling around the work zone may want to consider the use of alternate routes while work is being completed, the release stated.

For more information, contact the St Charles Public Works Department at 630-377-4405.