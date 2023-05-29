Batavia Rotary to host free document shredding event

The Batavia Rotary is hosting a free shredding event from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 in the parking lot of Sam’s Club.

Sam’s Club is located at 501 N. Randall Road in Batavia.

According to a news release, shredding documents with personal information, like old tax returns, can prevent identity theft.

Other documents that can be shredded include pay stubs, medical receipts, tax information, canceled checks and any other sensitive document, the release stated.

There will be a three box maximum at the event.

Free, secure document shredding will be done on the premises by PaperTiger, Document Solutions, the release stated.