Batavia’s Farmers Market now open for the season

Batavia MainStreet’s 28th annual Farmers Market is back for the season from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through October on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets.

According to Batavia MainStreet, more than 50 vendors will be on hand at the market each week, with a variety of goods. In addition, the market will feature one nonprofit organization each week in the BEI Community Tent.

The Artisan Collective will also be at market on the third Saturday of each month. The collective features handmade items from local artists, makers and designers.

The Artisan Collective will appear at the Batavia Farmers Market once a month. (Mark Black)

Shoppers can also enjoy live music at the market, and kids will have a blast at the Kiwanis Club of Batavia’s Kid’s Tent with an engaging activity each week.

If you’d like more information about the market, send an email to info@downtownbatavia.com.