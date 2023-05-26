St. Charles VFW to host annual Day of Service breakfast

The St. Charles VFW Post 5036 will host the second annual VFW National Day of Service breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m. on Monday at the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church.

According to a news release, proceeds from the breakfast, which is open to the public, will benefit youth organizations in St. Charles.

America’s veterans continue to serve in their communities after military service. The VFW Day of Service events happening throughout the world during May 2023 emphasize the important role veterans play as community leaders and volunteers and inspire others to serve, the release stated.

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church is located at 307 Cedar Ave., St. Charles.