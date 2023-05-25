Kane County grand jury indictments for the week of May 16, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court.

A Kane County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

• Tamara L. Gregory, 52, of the 40W000 block of Wellington Way, Blackberry Township, for four counts of aggravated battery.

• Melissa Campbell Crubaugh, 49, of the 1000 block of Orchard, St. John, Ill., for two counts of aggravated DUI over 0.08%, two counts of aggravated DUI and endangering the life/health of a child.

• Mario H. Cardoza Cardoza, 33, of the 500 block of McClure Avenue, Elgin, for aggravated DUI, DUI, DUI over 0.08% and not having a driver’s license.

• Maria D. Garcia, 26, of the 1600 block of North Keeler Avenue, Chicago, for burglary, retail theft of items valued at more than $300 and aggravated battery in a public place.

• Maria A. Perez, 24, of the 100 block of South Grey Street, Ocrutt, Cal., for burglary, retail theft of items valued at more than $300 and aggravated battery in a public place.

• Melissa Pizzo Tepper, 29, of the 600 block of Ridgelawn Trail, Batavia, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery and three counts of domestic battery.

• David Hernandez, 24, of the 400 block of Franklin Street, Elgin, for three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

• Hector Valadez, 20, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana by a driver.

• Luis Diaz, 25, of the 200 block of Orchard Street, Elgin, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

• Patricia Lara, 43, of the 1900 block of Mission Hills Drive, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, and two counts of domestic battery.

•Salvador Garcia Hernandez, 33, of the 400 block of Sunset Drive, Elgin, for four counts of domestic battery.

• Josiah Franklin, 19, of the 0-10 block of Clifford Court, Elgin, for aggravated fleeing of a police officer and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Mark Kamysz, 42, of the 2500 block of Watermark Terrace, Elgin, for four counts of aggravated DUI, two counts of DUI and driving with suspended/revoked license.

• Cristian Catalan Garcia, 36, of the 200 block of Orchard Lane, Elgin, for two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and four counts of domestic battery.

• Brian Gavina, 34, of the 600 block of North Liberty Street, Elgin, for 14 counts of child pornography, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, two counts of aggravated domestic battery with strangulation, unlawful restraint and domestic battery.

• Sergio Lopez Jimenez, 29, of the 1600 block of Sacramento Drive, Carpentersville, for two counts of domestic battery.

• Shaun Hall, 34, of the 700 block of Pinetree Court, Romeoville, for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm without a FOID card.

• Tonatiu Moreno, 24, of the 2100 block of Morningside Drive, Carpentersville, for three counts of aggravated battery and resisting a police officer.

• Jaime J. Hernandez, 35, of the 8500 block of south Muskegon Avenue, Chicago for two counts of criminal damage to property.

• Steven N. Holland, 50, of the 800 block of Columbus Drive, Oswego, for driving with a license suspended/revoked and operating a vehicle without an ignition device.

• Jose A. Mejia Figueroa, 34, of the 400 block of Fremont Street, Elgin, for aggravated battery in a public place.

• Ernest L. Bobo, 46, homeless, Elgin, for burglary, retail theft in excess of $300 and retail theft subsequent offense.

• Denise C. Johnson, 51, homeless, Elgin, for burglary and retail theft over $300.

• Jacob R. Bennett, 38, of the 2200 block of Paddock Court, Geneva, for criminal damage to property.

• Kenneth M. Moore, 28, of the 700 block of Springbrook Drive, Aurora, for two counts of armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon with defaced serial number and resisting a police officer.

• Christina Moreno, 40, of the 400 block of South Smith Street, Aurora, for retail theft in excess of $300.

• Yazmine Rodriguez, 25, of the 200 bock of Chaparral Circle, Elgin, for aggravated fleeing a police officer.

• Joshua S. Whitt, 45, of the 1100 block of Orchard Lake Drive, Aurora, for disorderly conduct.

• Jennifer M. Bell, 41, of the 600 block of South River Street, Aurora, for two counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death and driving with a suspended/revoked license.

• Marshall J. Jones, 32, of the 500 block of South LaSalle Street, Aurora, for two counts of domestic battery and one count of aggravated assault.

• Roberto Munoz, 52, of the 1200 block of Watson Street, Aurora, for two counts of violation of an order of protection.

• Fernando Palmerin, 33, of the100 block of North Calhoun Street, Aurora, for two counts of resisting a police officer.

• Jose J. Sanchez, 45, of the400 block of Beach Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

• Kenneth W. White, 32, of the 6N900 block of Greenlawn Avenue, St. Charles Township, for resisting a police officer resulting in injury and resisting a police officer.

• Jocelyn M. Cadwallader-Bailey, 44, of the 5N700 block of Prairie Valley Drive, Campton Township, for three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, aggravated DUI-drugs and aggravated DUI-controlled substance.

• Kiera L. Younger, 33, of the 900 block of East New York Street, Aurora, for unlawful possession of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended/revoked license.