St. Charles Fine Art Show set for Saturday and Sunday

The 25th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show returns Saturday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, this free admission, juried art show will be located between Main Street (Route 64) and Illinois Avenue in downtown St. Charles.

The work of more than 100 fine artists in 14 mediums will be available for sale.

The awards presentation will take place on Saturday afternoon, where ten Fine Art Show exhibitors will be presented with an artist award. These awards recognize the artist’s originality, technique, execution, expression and overall impression of their art, the release stated.

Along with showcasing art, this event will have a variety of family-friendly activities. The St. Charles Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Activity Zone will be located on Riverside Avenue, and will feature numerous art-related activities for all to enjoy.

On the east wall of Dukes Northwoods, guests can witness a live mural creation by local artist CJ Hungerman.

Visitors can also take part in painting a car organized by the St. Charles Arts Council, and participate in hands-on art activities for purchase. In addition to the juried artists, Elgin Community College will have a feature tent where their art students will have artwork for purchase.

Patrons that spend $250 or more at the Fine Art Show will receive a voucher for two tickets to a show at the Arcada Theatre, courtesy of the ARTcada Purchase Program.

A variety of local musicians will perform at Flagship on the Fox and Pollyanna Brewing. To see the lineup of performances, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/entertainment.

Many local businesses will also be having specials and promotions this weekend. To view the list of promotions, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com/events-and-promotions.

For more information on the 2023 St. Charles Fine Art Show, including the list of artists, visit www.stcharlesfineartshow.com. For further inquiries, contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3967.