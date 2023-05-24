Batavia police investigating accident that critically injured bicyclist Tuesday afternoon

A bicyclist suffered critical injuries after being hit by a minivan just before 5 p.m. Tuesday on S. Batavia Avenue near Millview Drive in Batavia.

According to a news release from the Batavia Police Department, a preliminary investigation found that a northbound Honda minivan hit the cyclist in the intersection of Batavia Avenue and Millview. The bicyclist was westbound after leaving Les Arends Forest Preserve crossing Batavia Avenue near Millview.

Batavia Avenue was shut down to traffic between Mooseheart Road and Sycamore Lane for several hours Tuesday evening for an investigation.

None of the occupants inside of the minivan were injured. The bicyclist was transported via life flight helicopter to Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, the release stated.

No additional information related to the crash investigation is being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing. The Batavia Police Department is being assisted in this investigation by the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses to the crash or anyone with additional information are asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Investigations Division.