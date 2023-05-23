May 23, 2023
Shaw Local
Geneva D-304 accepts $10,150 donation for STEM education

Donor specifies its use for STEM programming

By Brenda Schory
Geneva District 304 board member Jackie Forbes, Board President Larry Cabeen and Superintendent Kent Mutchler at Monday’s school board meeting. The board accepted a $10,150 gift from an anonymous donor for Project Lead the Way, an honors-level Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics program.

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday voted to accept a $10,150 anonymous donation to support the Project Lead the Way program.

Because the donation is more than $500, the board is required to vote, as per its policy.

Project Lead The Way offers a nationally recognized engineering curriculum. It is an honors-level Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program where students apply their skills to an engineering-focused curriculum in real-world scenarios, according to the district’s website, www.geneva304.org.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Todd Latham said the donation would be used for several things, including registration fees, as Project Lead the Way is a STEM national program.

“It pays for our teachers to get professional development that they might need as well as any supplies to support the projects they will be working on with the students,” Latham said.

Board President Larry Cabeen said the district is always appreciative of people’s generosity in making donations.

“It is very generous,” Cabeen said of the $10,150 for Project Lead the Way. “I think the board is always grateful to receive funds.”

