Geneva D-304 accepts $10,150 donation for STEM education

GENEVA – The Geneva District 304 school board Monday voted to accept a $10,150 anonymous donation to support the Project Lead the Way program.

Because the donation is more than $500, the board is required to vote, as per its policy.

Project Lead The Way offers a nationally recognized engineering curriculum. It is an honors-level Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics program where students apply their skills to an engineering-focused curriculum in real-world scenarios, according to the district’s website, www.geneva304.org.

Assistant Superintendent for Business Services Todd Latham said the donation would be used for several things, including registration fees, as Project Lead the Way is a STEM national program.

“It pays for our teachers to get professional development that they might need as well as any supplies to support the projects they will be working on with the students,” Latham said.

Board President Larry Cabeen said the district is always appreciative of people’s generosity in making donations.

“It is very generous,” Cabeen said of the $10,150 for Project Lead the Way. “I think the board is always grateful to receive funds.”