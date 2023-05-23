21st annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert kicks off summer concert series

The 21st annual Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Concert kicks off the St. Charles Park District’s summer concert series on Thursday, May 25, in Lincoln Park in downtown St. Charles.

The free concert, scheduled from 7-9 p.m., will celebrate the life of Tyler Caruso, a St. Charles East High School student leader, musician, athlete and community activist who died unexpectedly of cardiac arrest on July 14, 2002, at the age of 17.

Tyler’s untimely death preceded the first of many annual concerts held in his honor.

Many local musicians and vocalists will be showcased at this year’s event.

The 2023 Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship recipients from both high schools will be introduced on stage.

A total of 67 scholarships have been awarded to date from Tyler’s fund.

Monetary contributions can be made to benefit the scholarship fund at St. Charles East High School, 1020 Dunham Road, St. Charles, IL 60174. Please indicate the contribution is for the Tyler Brett Caruso Memorial Scholarship Fund.