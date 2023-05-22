Batavia Chamber to host golf outing in June

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce invites the public to join them for their 49th Annual Golf Outing on Friday, June 16 at Orchard Valley Golf Course in Aurora.

The day of golf, raffles, prizes, and games is open to the community. The price of $165 per person includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, access to the driving range, breakfast from Batavia Chick-fil-A and an after-golf reception under the tent with a delicious grilled lunch, awards and raffle pull, according to a news release from the Chamber.

A spectator pass with lunch costs $45 per person.

On the day of the event, registration begins at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The best-ball outing will feature several contests including longest putt, longest drive, closest to the pin and a chance to win a vehicle from River Front Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram if a golfer sinks a hole in one, the release stated.

“The annual golf outing is one of our most popular events,” said Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, in the release. “It creates the perfect opportunity to reward employees with a fun day out of the office, thank business associates and network with other business leaders from the area. We hope to see many people from our community on June 16th at Orchard Valley Golf Course.”

Orchard Valley Golf Course is located at 2411 W. Illinois Ave. in Aurora.

Register on the Chamber’s website, bataviachamber.org/events/details/49th-annual-golf-coutingc-16751. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.