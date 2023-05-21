St. Charles Public Library to kick off summer reading program Monday

The St. Charles Public Library will launch its summer reading program on Monday, May 22, which runs through Saturday, July 29.

According to a news release from the library, this year’s theme will explore how voices can have power.

Adults and teens can register at the library’s research and reading desk or online at scpld.readsquared.com.

Infants, preschool children and elementary and middle school students can register online or at the youth services desk and track reading and listening. These programs encourage kids and families to read and maintain reading skills during the summer months, the release stated.

Visit scpld.org/programs-events/reading/ for a complete list of prizes available.

The St. Charles Public Library is located at One S. 6th Ave. More information, including a calendar of summer programs, can be found at scpld.org.