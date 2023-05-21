Boys Tennis: St. Charles North wins sectional title

ST. CHARLES – It was a great and emotional day for St. Charles North coach Sean Masoncup.
Not only did Masoncup’s North Stars win its own Class 2A sectional Saturday, his son, Tyler, a sophomore at Geneva, placed third in singles.
The second-seeded Tyler Masoncup defeated fourth-seeded Tiernan Price, of St. Charles East, 6-4, 6-2 in the third-place match.
Tyler’s effort helped dad’s team win the sectional with 17 points. St. Charles East was one point behind with 16 points.
Batavia was third with 10 points followed by Geneva (7) and Bartlett (6).
The state meet runs May 25-27. The top four finishers in the singles and doubles competition qualify for the state meet.
“We lost the sectional by a point last year,” Sean Masoncup said. “I am very proud of the kids. We grinded out matches. We had so many close matches. There were tremendous teams at this sectional. To have your son qualify for the state meet is surreal. It is an amazing feeling.”
The sectional champs were paced by junior Jon Spicer, the top-seeded singles player. Spicer, who will be making his second appearance at the state meet, defeated third-seeded Tej Shah of Bartlett 6-2, 6-4 in the title match.
“I really had to dig in the championship match,” said an emotional Spicer. “He (Shah) is a phenomenal player. My forehand and serving really carried me. It will help me next week (at the state meet) because I was there last year.”
The North Stars also got a third-place effort from the doubles team of Kam and Cole Weddle. The Weddles defeated Alex Sternowski and Teige Donehoo, of St. Charles East, 6-2, 6-2.
The runner-up Saints’ best performance came from the doubles team of top-seeded Quincy Moss and Sam Evans.
The senior duo defeated second seeded TJ Stras and Erik Warner, of Batavia, 6-1, 6-4.
It will be Moss’ third trip to the state meet while Evans is making his first trip to the state finals.
Evans has certainly been through enough adversity through his high school career.
The senior missed his freshman year because of COVID, the postseason of his sophomore year because of a family matter and most of his junior season because of a tibia fracture.
“Because of all I have been through, this feels so good to qualify for state,” Evans said. “It has been a rough road. Quincy and I have a good chemistry.”
Moss is happy for Evans.
“Sam has been through so much,” Moss said. “He is a great partner. We communicate well. Our goal is to win two matches next week.”
Stras and Warner, 24-8 this year, will make their second straight trip to the state meet.
“We are happy for TJ and Erik,” said Batavia coach Brad Nelson. “They played a tough schedule, which includes eight state-qualifying teams.”