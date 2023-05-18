Kaneland expels student in disciplinary action, but district officials mum on reason

The Kaneland school board voted unanimously to expel a student for two years starting Thursday, May 18 to May 18, 2025. The student, identified only by district ID number, will attend an alternative regional school.

The board met for a special meeting Wednesday, where a swift decision was made on an immediate student consequence.

Kaneland Superintendent Todd Leden would not discuss the reason for the expulsion, saying only that the case stemmed from a “student discipline matter.”

It was also unclear which school the student attended.

“The student will be appropriately outplaced based on the next steps that we’ll take,” Leden said.

The board voted 6-0 to expel the student. Board member Ryan Kleisner represented himself via speaker phone while member Aaron Lawler was absent.

The decision came in the open session portion of the meeting after about an hour of closed executive session.

Board President Addam Gonzales would not comment Wednesday on why the board’s action was appropriate.

“I have no comment on the situation, as it’s a student disciplinary matter,” Gonzales said. “I prefer not to elaborate at this point.”

The expulsion follows a May 3 fire that started in a bathroom at Kaneland High School that prompted a building evacuation and led to canceled classes for the day. It was unclear whether the expulsion was related to the fire. No one was seriously injured in the fire, but a school resource officer and another staff member were treated for smoke inhalation.

“That’s not what you want to be known for,” said board Vice President Bob Mankivsky.

Despite media attention and students, families and staff affected — there was no public comment at Wednesday’s meeting. The only audience was two district employees, including Kaneland High School Principal James Horne.

Kaneland administration had sent a letter to parents and families after the fire, which said it was a “small fire” that was intentionally set.