May 17, 2023
Shaw Local
STC Live! returns to downtown St. Charles this summer

By Shaw Local News Network

Audience members watch as the band Mediocre at Best performs as part of the STC Live! series hosted by the St. Charles Business Alliance in First Street Plaza in this undated Shaw Local file photo. The 2023 season begins on Friday, June 2. (Sandy Bressner)

STC Live! kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, June 2 and runs through Aug. 30.

This summer-long event will feature over 25 live music performances, hosted at a variety of St. Charles businesses on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, many of last year’s artists are returning in 2023, including: Joey Wilbur, Nicole Devine, Afternoon Logic, Drew Clausen and Gregory Hyde.

To view the full list of artists performing and the locations, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive, where the performance schedule will be continually updated.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for local soloists, duos, and three-person groups that would like to perform during STC Live!

If interested, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive and fill out the application listed on the website to be considered.

For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3947.

St. CharlesKane County