STC Live! returns to downtown St. Charles this summer

STC Live! kicks off the 2023 season on Friday, June 2 and runs through Aug. 30.

This summer-long event will feature over 25 live music performances, hosted at a variety of St. Charles businesses on Wednesday and Friday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

According to a news release from the St. Charles Business Alliance, many of last year’s artists are returning in 2023, including: Joey Wilbur, Nicole Devine, Afternoon Logic, Drew Clausen and Gregory Hyde.

To view the full list of artists performing and the locations, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive, where the performance schedule will be continually updated.

The St. Charles Business Alliance is looking for local soloists, duos, and three-person groups that would like to perform during STC Live!

If interested, visit www.stcalliance.org/stclive and fill out the application listed on the website to be considered.

For further inquiries, please contact the St. Charles Business Alliance at 630-443-3947.