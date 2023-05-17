Batavia Chamber accepting applications from local businesses for ‘Grow Your Business’ scholarships

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the “Grow Your Business” scholarship program, which is available to small businesses that are members of the Batavia Chamber, according to a news release.

The recipients of last year’s awards, valued at $10,000 or more, were The Tea Tree, 29 N. River St. and House of 423, 10 E. Wilson St., both in Batavia.

The goal of the Batavia Chamber Grow Your Business Scholarship is to subsidize the costs for businesses to work with outside resources. The Chamber is again partnering with the Fox Valley Entrepreneurial Center (FVEC). The FVEC will assist in vetting the business’s needs, providing expert advice, the release stated.

Participation in the program has been extremely beneficial, according to the business owners.

“Winning the Batavia Chamber scholarship has been one of the most helpful resources for my small business and it could not have come at a better time,” Missi Hartmann, owner of The Tea Tree, stated in the release. “The amount of expertise in various realms of business, creativity in the advice, compassion for local growth and consistency in holding me accountable for my short- and long-term goals has been an experience I will forever be grateful for. The ‘wow’ factor started from day one and has continued throughout the months this program has dedicated to my success.”

Sarah Whitt of House of 423 echoes these sentiments.

“I’m beyond grateful for Batavia Chamber’s funding and partnership with the FVEC for the Grow Your Business Scholarship,” Whitt stated in the release. “The benefits of this scholarship are immeasurable, with weekly consulting meetings that have given me new tools to fully understand my business. I can’t say enough good things about this program.

“If you’re interested in taking your business to the next level, this scholarship is the perfect opportunity to accelerate growth,” she said in the release.

According to the release, the scholarship aims to assist businesses develop the skills they need to thrive in all environments. The Chamber is dedicated to supporting business owners and helping them succeed in any situation, by providing the resources and assistance they need to build sustainable enterprises.

“During the pandemic, it became evident that although a small business was previously successful, they were not prepared to weather the extra challenges created by the pandemic,” Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce, stated in the release. “A thriving business community is crucial as it enhances the economic viability and growth throughout the area. We want our businesses to be prepared for what comes next.”

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce has donated $10,000 and the FVEC is donating the matching amount to provide two scholarships into the program.

To apply, submit the form at https://www.fvec.org/bcoc-form. Businesses must be a member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce or are willing to become one. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 1.

Information about joining the Chamber can be found at https://www.bataviachamber.org/member/newmemberapp/.

For more information about the Grow Your Business Scholarship, contact Perreault by calling 630-879-7134, or email margaret@bataviachamber.org. You can also text (478) CHAMBER.