St. Charles Farmers Market to close 4th Avenue Friday mornings this summer

North 4th Avenue will be closed between Main and Cedar streets from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Fridays from June through October.

The St. Charles Farmers Market, which is organized by volunteers with the Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, was granted the closure by City Council at last night’s meeting.

According to a memo from Police Chief James Keegan, the Farmers Market has taken place at the location just north of Route 64 for several years without problems. Barricades for the closure are stored at the church and volunteers are responsible for setting up and removing them before and after the events.

The Farmers Market is open Fridays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first market of the 2023 season is June 2.

The closure was approved in an unanimous vote without discussion.