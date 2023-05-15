St. Charles to host full slate of Memorial Day events

The city of St. Charles is hosting several events on Memorial Day, May 29, to honor fallen military service men and women.

Activities include cemetery ceremonies, a parade, a memorial service, and a community breakfast fundraiser, according to a news release from the city.

“I look forward to an outpouring of community support for our fallen servicemen and women at the Memorial Day activities in St. Charles,” Mayor Lora Vitek stated in the release. “Events like these are so important to remember, recognize, and show respect for all those who have sacrificed their lives in the service of our nation.”

Schedule of Events

Flag Raising and Cemetery Ceremonies - 6 a.m.

The ceremony begins at Baker Community Center, 101 S. 2nd St., with the Boy Scouts posting colors, an Honor Guard and an honorary gun salute. Boy Scout Troops will then lead Flag Ceremonies beginning at the South Cemetery (east side of 7th Avenue, north of Madison), continue on to the North Cemetery (west side of IL 25/5th Avenue, north of Johnor Avenue), then conclude at the Union Cemetery (east side of IL 25/5th Ave., north of Stonehedge Road).

Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser – 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The St Charles Veterans are hosting a Veterans Community Breakfast Fundraiser at Baker Memorial Church, 307 Cedar Ave. All are invited; the cost is $5 per person. For all current and former fire, police, uniformed scouts, emergency services and military/veterans, the breakfast is free as a thank you for your service.

Parade - 10 a.m.

The parade steps off at 6th and Main streets, and continues to Riverside Avenue.

Memorial Service - 10:45 a.m.

A special memorial service will immediately follow the parade at the Freedom Shrine along the river, west of the former St. Charles Police Department, 211 N. Riverside Ave. In the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be held inside the St. Charles Fire Station 1, at 112 N. Riverside Ave.

The Memorial Service is led by Event Coordinator Lt. Colonel Mark Powell, (Ret.) and will include Mayor Lora Vitek reading the Annual Proclamation, a Keynote Address from Peter Orum, and “Taps” played by Jim Stombres.

For more information about Memorial Day events, contact Mark Powell at mark.powell6444@gmail.com or 630-329-6444.