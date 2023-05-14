May 14, 2023
Shaw Local
St. Charles Public Library to offer free genealogy workshop May 16

By Shaw Local News Network
(Shaw Local file photo of the St. Charles Public Library) (Sandy Bressner)

The St. Charles Public Library will offer a genealogy workshop, “So, You’ve Found Your German Town of Origin, Now What?” to help with German ancestry research at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. The program is also available to watch from home via Zoom.

Presented by genealogist Teresa McMillin, the lecture focuses on how to get records from German towns. Highlights include verifying the location of the town, strategies for identifying misspelled town names, finding historical jurisdictions for that town, finding records for that town, useful aids for reading those records and tips for hiring a professional genealogist in Germany, when necessary.

McMillin is a Board-certified genealogist who has taught several classes in German genealogy, Cook County genealogy and general genealogy topics, according to a news release from the library.

For more information or to register, visit scpld.org or call 630-584-0076. The St. Charles Public Library is located at 1 S. 6th Ave. in St. Charles.

