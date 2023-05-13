St. Charles teen named National Merit Scholarship finalist

St. Charles resident and St. Francis High School student Connor Shields has been named a finalist for a National Merit Scholarship.

According to a news release from the school, Shields is one of four St. Francis students named as a finalist. The other students are Emily Butz of Bolingbrook, Madelyn Hoden of Glen Ellyn and Philip Latorre of Bartlett.

To become a finalist, the student and a high school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, in which they provide information about the student’s academic record, participation in school and community activities, demonstrated leadership abilities, employment, and honors and awards received.

Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, the release stated.