New St. Charles school board sworn in Thursday night

The newest member of St. Charles District 303 school board was sworn in along with three incumbents at a special board meeting Thursday night.

Reelected board members Becky McCabe, Joseph Lackner and Matthew Kuschert renewed their oaths of office. Thomas Lentz was the only newcomer, who was sworn in to the seat previously held by Jillian Barker, who did not seek reelection. The four were elected in the April 4 consolidated election.

All members were sworn in by Kane County Judge Clint Hull.

Before seating the new board, current board members thanked and honored Barker with kind words about her time on the board. Several of her fellow members commented on how much they appreciated her knowledge, expertise, leadership and the calm, professional demeanor she brought to the board.

After the swearing in, board members elected new officers.

Current school board President Heidi Fairgrieve retained her position, after being nominated by Lentz, followed by an unanimous vote.

Edward McNally was elected as the new vice president. He was nominated by Kuschert, and elected in a 6-1 vote. Kate Bell voted against his election, saying she believed his career is too demanding to hold the position.

Lackner was appointed board secretary in an unanimous vote, after being nominated by McCabe.

Lackner also nominated Justin Attaway for treasurer, who was chosen after an unanimous vote. Attaway is the district’s assistant superintendent for business services.