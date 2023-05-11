Star Wars Comedy Weekend to alight at Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES – Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles plots an event of galactic proportions, when Star Wars Comedy Weekend arrives May 19 to 21. One of the key events of the weekend is a special improv comedy show with a “Star Wars” theme by Any Suggestions? Improv.

Titling its show “May The Laughs Be With You,” Any Suggestions? will present improv games similar to those made famous by television’s “Whose Line Is It Anyway” and Chicago’s Second City. The games will feature a “Star Wars” connection, which could include characters, locations, weapons or plot lines, a news release stated.

Any Suggestions? Improv is coming to Steel Beam Theatre in St. Charles. (April Milbratz)

“Any Suggestions? always has the audience in stitches,” Steel Beam Theatre Managing Director Catie Early said in the release. “Adding a ‘Star Wars’ element just adds to the silliness, laughs and all-night fun.”

The cornerstone of Star Wars Comedy Weekend is Chicago’s hit one-woman comedy show “The Princess Strikes Back: One Woman’s Search for the Space Cowboy of Her Dreams,” starring Victoria Montalbano, appearing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Montalbano launches into a detailed account of how all her successes and failures in love can be traced back to the influences of Han Solo and the “Star Wars” universe. It is both funny and moving, with a touch of romance and comedy treasure.

“Come for the ‘Star Wars’ comedy of Any Suggestions? on Saturday and ‘The Princess Strikes Back’ on either Friday or Sunday; it’s a complete weekend of fun for anyone who loves ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ ‘Bad Batch,’ ‘Boba Fett,’ ‘Andor’ and, of course, all the films,” Steel Beam’s Rikki Lee Travolta said in the release.

“Working in the ‘Star Wars’ theme allows our artists to not only play with their natural comedic abilities, but also add layers of one-liners and phandom jokes … see what I did there?” April Noel, artistic director of the improv troupe, said in the release.

Those who come in costume will receive a gift; check website for details.

“Star Wars Comedy Weekend is not to be missed … you’ll have an out-of-this-world comedic experience with Steel Beam in May,” Steel Beam Artistic Director Marge Uhlarik-Boller said in the release.

Steel Beam Theatre is at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles, on the second floor. For tickets, visit www.SteelBeamTheatre.com, call the box office at 630-587-8521 or email info@steelbeamtheatre.com.