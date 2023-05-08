Batavia Chamber to raffle tickets for Taylor Swift concert to benefit CHIP IN Batavia, Inspire Scholarship program

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce is hosting a raffle for two tickets to see Taylor Swift, The Eras Tour on Saturday, June 3 at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The winner of the raffle will be drawn on Friday, May 19 at noon and will receive tickets located in Section 225, Row 22.

According to a news release from the Chamber, raffle chances cost $100 each, with all proceeds divided equally between CHIP IN Batavia and the Batavia Chamber of Commerce Inspire Scholarship program.

Raffle ticket sales are capped at 500. Tickets can be purchased on Eventgroove Fundraising, go.eventgroovefundraising.com/Batavia-chamber-taylor-swift-raffle.

The tickets were donated to the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by chamber member George Gladis of Volkmann Insurance, the release stated.

“We are beyond grateful to George for thinking of the Chamber when he chose to donate the extra tickets that he purchased,” Margaret Perreault, president and CEO of the Batavia Chamber, stated in the release. “The monies raised through his generosity will help the youth of Batavia, both through our Inspire Scholarship program and CHIP IN Batavia.

“It is also exciting that someone will experience this phenomenal show at a much-reduced cost than online ticket prices, and will be helping two amazing programs,” Perreault said.

According to the release, CHIP IN (Community Helpers Impacting People in Need) aids Batavia School District 101 students and their families who are homeless or on free/reduced lunch and need support and help. Typical assistance includes clothing, food, high school/college assistance, supplies, activities, mentor programs, furniture, transportation, gift cards and more.

The Chamber’s Inspire Scholarship fund grants scholarships to Batavia High School seniors to help them fund educational endeavors post-graduation. In 2023, the Batavia Chamber of Commerce awarded three $1,000 scholarships, which will be paid directly to the institution the student will attend.

For questions about the raffle, contact the Batavia Chamber of Commerce by calling 630-879-7134, email info@bataviachamber.org or text (478) CHAMBER.