Residents are invited to enjoy coffee and conversation with St. Charles Police officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 11.

The event will take place at Starbucks, 3830 E. Main St., near the Charlestowne Mall.

Officers will be available to answer questions, while serving coffee and food. Starbucks partners will also lead coffee tastings.

For more information, contact Crime Prevention Officer Meghan Kramer at 630-377-4435.