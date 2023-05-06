Healing Gardens in St. Charles to open to public on Mother’s Day

Healing Gardens, a two-acre expanse of woodland and perennial gardens at Stone Hill Farm off Dean Street in St. Charles, has announced the opening of its 2023 season on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 14.

A free perennial plant will be given to each mother on Mother’s Day while supplies last, according to a news release.

The mosquito-free gardens are open to the public on certain dates for the public to enjoy the natural wooded setting and perennial gardens. The admission cost is $5 per person and $10 per family. Call for discounted group rates. Cancer survivors are free. Donations of time or money for upkeep are welcome.

Healing Gardens is cultivated and hosted by Deborah Marqui, owner of Stone Hill Farm with her husband Buzz Marqui.