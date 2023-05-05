No injuries in house fire near St. Charles causing $350,000 in damage

No injuries were reported in a house fire Thursday night near St. Charles that fire officials estimate caused $350,000 in damage.

Fox River & Countryside Fire Protection District firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home on the 38W500 block of Murray Road in an unincorporated part of Kane County near St. Charles just after 7:40 p.m.

Residents of the home had escaped before firefighters arrived, fire officials said. The family’s pets were accounted for as well.

Firefighters encountered smoke and flames on the second floor, both of which had extended into the attic.

More than 20 units responded from 17 neighboring departments to assist because there were no hydrants in the area.

It took nearly 45 minutes to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters remained on scene for an additional two hours checking for hot spots and performing salvage operations.

The blaze remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental in nature, fire officials said.

https://www.dailyherald.com/news/20230505/no-injuries-in-house-fire-near-st-charles-causing-350000-in-damage