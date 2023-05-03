Geneva’s east side Dunkin’ gets 3-month occupancy extension

GENEVA – The temporary occupancy permit for Geneva’s east side Dunkin’ was extended for another three months, Community Development Director David DeGroot said at Monday’s City Council meeting.

After years of delays, the Dunkin’, at 206 E. State St., opened March 7 with a temporary occupancy permit that expired on April 28.

“The temporary occupancy permit that we issued in February expired last Friday,” DeGroot said. “There were three conditions on that, regarding lighting, landscaping and then modifications to the Route 38 right-of-way. We did an inspection Friday morning on the lighting and the landscaping passed and we reissued the occupancy permit with the condition that they still have to satisfy the right-of-way improvements for Route 38.”

DeGroot said Dunkin’ has made progress, as rescheduling the relocation of utility manholes has taken some time to do, “but they provided documentation to support that.”

The Dunkin’ was approved with a controversial special use zoning in 2018, and an incentive package of a $70,000 grant and sales tax rebate up to $102,000.

State Street Coffee LLC, an entity of The Hari Group of Naperville, owns the restaurant.